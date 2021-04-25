How to Watch the 2021 Oscars

After the COVID-19 pandemic nearly put the entertainment business to a halt, the longest awards season in recent memory officially comes to a close this Sunday.

The virtual 93rd Academy Awards will begin streaming live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from Union Station in Los Angeles, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and other international locations via satellite. Cable subscribers can watch the ceremony on their ABC local station. It can also be streamed on the ABC app via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV or abc.com after authenticating with a cable provider.

“ET’s” pre-Oscars coverage will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, which can be streamed on ETLive.com, the ET Live app or on Paramount Plus. ET will also be hosting a live Oscars after-show that will discuss stand-out moments and feature press room interviews with the night’s big winners.

While this year will mark the third ceremony without a host, there will be a full slate of celebrity presenters including Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya. Additionally, three actors competing for an Academy Award this year — Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) — will round out the presenter lineup.

“The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are competing in the race for best picture. Netflix’s “Mank” scored a leading 10 nominations, followed behind by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” with six nominations apiece and “Promising Young Woman” with five nominations.

Here are our final predictions for how the virtual ceremony will pan out.