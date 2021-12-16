Female Filmmakers Shine at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards With Nominations for Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Joanna Hogg

Films by Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Joanna Hogg have all been nominated for top awards by the London Critics’ Circle.

The female filmmakers have all had their films nominated for film of the year with Campion and Hogg also being nominated for a best director trophy alongside Céline Sciamma for “Petite Maman.”

Campion scored the most nods with 9 nominations, followed by Gyllenhaal with 6 and Hogg with 5.

“Drive My Car” director is this year’s single most nominated individual, with nominations for film, director, screenwriter and foreign language film of the year.

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Kristen Stewart are all in the running for the actress of the year award while Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Daniel Kaluuya will battle it out for actor of the year.

Voted for by over 180 critics from print, online and broadcast media, the nominations were announced on Thursday afternoon in London.

The ceremony will take place on Feb. 6 2022.

“Even though cinemas were closed for half of this year, our members were always watching films,” said Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section, in a statement. “On the nominations ballots, voters named 204 feature films, with 51 of them making it onto the shortlists. Because our members see so many movies, our nominations tend to look a bit different from other groups, finding a diverse selection of worthy talent in studio blockbusters as well as low-budget indies.”

Check out the full list of nominees below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

Belfast

Drive My Car

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Memoria

The Power of the Dog

The Souvenir Part II

Titane

West Side Story

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Petite Maman

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Flee

Gunda

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Summer of Soul

The Velvet Underground

The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

After Love

Belfast

The Green Knight

Limbo

The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Joanna Hogg – The Souvenir Part II

Céline Sciamma – Petite Maman

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Wes Anderson – The French Dispatch

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Adam Driver – Annette

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Oscar Isaac – The Card Counter

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Richard Ayoade – The Souvenir Part II

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter/Mothering Sunday/Ron’s Gone Wrong/

The Mitchells vs The Machines/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Ruth Negga – Passing/Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tilda Swinton – Memoria/The Souvenir Part II/The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed – Encounter

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava/The Nest/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog/

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/The Courier

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!/The Eyes of Tammy Faye/Mainstream

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point/Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Prano Bailey-Bond – Censor

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Aleem Khan – After Love

Marley Morrison – Sweetheart

Ben Sharrock – Limbo

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Max Harwood – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jude Hill – Belfast

Emilia Jones – Coda

Daniel Lamont – Nowhere Special

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Diseased and Disorderly – dir. Andrew Kotting

Expensive Shit – dir. Adura Onashile

Know the Grass – dir. Sophie Littman

Play It Safe – dir. Mitch Kalisa

Precious Hair & Beauty – dir. John Ogunmuyiwa

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cruella – Jenny Beavan, costumes

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects

Flee – Kenneth Ladekjær, animation

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, production design

The Green Knight – Andrew Droz Palermo, cinematography

The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão – Hélène Louvart, cinematography

Martin Eden – Fabrizio Federico and Aline Hervé, film editing

No Time to Die – Olivier Schneider, stunts

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood, music

West Side Story – Justin Peck, choreography