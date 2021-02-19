Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas and More to Present at Golden Globes

Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson and Catherine Zeta-Jones will serve as presenters at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced.

Douglas, who is a three-time Golden Globe winner and 10-time nominee, and his wife Zeta-Jones, who is a two-time Golden Globe nominee, will take the stage together to present from the Rainbow Room in New York. Golden Globe-winners Bacon, Sedgwick and Brown will present from the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles, along with Watson. They join previously announced presenters Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger.

While presenters will appear in person, the HFPA emphasized it wants nominees to stay home and limit their gatherings, it wrote in a production letter emailed to nominees Tuesday. “Our vision for the show is to have our nominees in a safe place, preferably their homes, surrounded only by people in their immediate households. The production is not comfortable with any other gatherings that are not supervised by our team. Thank you for understanding.”

This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, who previously helmed the awards show from 2013 to 2015. The Golden Globes will air live on Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. The HFPA and DCP will also partner with Twitter for the official preshow, “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live,” which will air on the Golden Globes account and website the day of starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.