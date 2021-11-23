Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall and Naomi Watts to Announce Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts will serve as the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards announcers, Variety has exclusively learned. The three acclaimed actors will announce the best of independent cinema on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:00 am PT on Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

The three actors will announce the nominees in the categories of best feature, first feature, director, screenplay, first screenplay, male lead, female lead, supporting male, supporting female, cinematography, editing, international film, documentary and John Cassavetes Award. In addition, they’ll also announce the recipients of the Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film’s cast.

The nominees for five television categories will also be announced, which include best new scripted series, new non-scripted or documentary series, male performance in a scripted series, female performance in a scripted series and ensemble cast in a scripted series.

Film Independent will continue to honor emerging filmmakers with three cash grants of $25,000 to each of the Truer than Fiction Award recipients, Producers Award, and Someone to Watch Award.

Feldstein is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, recently starring as Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy’s limited series, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on FX. This year she’s part of an impressive ensemble cast in Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” from A24. She’ll next be seen in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” while still filming Richard Linklater’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” a musical that will be filming over the next 20 years.

Hall received rave reviews for her turn in the indie, “Support the Girls” (2018) from Andrew Bujalski, for which she received a nom for best female lead. She recently had a role in Tate Taylor’s “Breaking News in Yuba County” and will be seen next in Amazon Studios’ “Master” from Mariama Diallo.

Watts has long been considered one of our generation’s finest actors, garnering two Oscar nominations during her career. Her first came with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu’s “21 Grams” (2003) and her second was for Juan Antonio Bayona’s “The Impossible” (2012). She’ll next be seen in Phillip Noyce’s “Lakewood” for Roadside Attractions.

Winners are selected by members of Film Independent. The Spirit Awards will air on IFC on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.

