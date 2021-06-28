‘Bridgerton’s’ Nicola Coughlan, ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Star Eve Hewson Among Nominees For Irish Film & Television Academy’s Rising Star Award

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan and “Behind Her Eyes” actor Eve Hewson are among five Irish nominees battling it out for the Irish Film & Television Academy’s (IFTA) Rising Star award.

Rounding out the five are writer and director Cathy Brady (“Wildfire”), writer and actor Clare Dunne (“Herself”) and writer, director and producer Paddy Slattery (“Broken Law”).

Previous winners of the Rising Star Award include Saoirse Ronan (“Ammonite”) and Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: Apocalypse”), who both went on to receive Academy Award nominations.

Other past recipients include Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“The Revenant”).

“It’s such a huge honor to be nominated for the IFTA Rising Star Award, especially during a time when Irish talent is rightfully having a moment on the world stage,” Coughlan said of her nomination. “This means the absolute world to me and I couldn’t be more grateful and excited!”

“This prestigious award shines a light on five superb Irish professionals who are proving themselves to be world-class talents, exemplifying incredible standards of Irish craft, skill and expertise on the world stage,” said Áine Moriarty, IFTA’s chief executive.

“As Ireland’s Rising Stars they are a reflection of the brilliant talent coming through in this exciting phase of Irish creative growth and development. The Academy wishes each of them continued success into the future.”

As well as the Rising Star award, Brady, Dunne and Slattery will also be battling it out for best film at the virtual awards show, which takes place on Sunday (July 4): Slattery and Brady for their directorial feature debuts, “Broken Law” and “Wildfire,” respectively, and Dunne for “Herself,” which she wrote and stars in, and which is directed by Phyllida Lloyd (“Mama Mia!”).