How to Watch the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards Online

The 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards are set to air live on the IFC Channel on Thursday beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

For those who may not be able to tune into the linear broadcast, AMC Plus subscribers can stream the show on their website. Cable subscribers can also watch the show live on IFC’s app, which is available on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and Android TV devices. The ceremony will be exclusively available on hollywoodsuite.ca for Canadian viewers.

This year’s top Spirit Award nominees include “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” with seven nominations, “Minari” with six nominations, and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” with five nominations apiece.

The best feature lineup includes Eliza Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow.” At last year’s ceremony, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” took home the prize for best feature.

In addition, five new categories have been added this year to celebrate the best in independent television. Those categories are best new scripted series, best new non-scripted series or documentary series, best male performance, best female performance and best ensemble cast. Shows nominated for the best scripted series category include “I May Destroy You,” “Little America,” “Small Axe,” “A Teacher” and “Unorthodox.”

Founded in 1984, the Spirit Awards are dedicated to celebrating the best independent productions of the year. The show is put on by Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization whose members vote to determine the winners.