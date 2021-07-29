Tonys to Honor Director and Choreographer Graciela Daniele With Lifetime Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tonys when Broadway’s biggest night of the year returns in September after COVID delays.

Daniele has earned 10 Tony Award nominations and six Drama Desk nominations for her work in theater. Her Broadway director and choreographer credits include “Chita Rivera,” “The Dancer’s Life,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Marie Christine,” “Once on This Island,” “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” and “Dangerous Game.” Daniele has musical staged and choreographed “Ragtime,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Zorba,” “The Rink” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” among many others.

Daniele’s other accolades include the 1996 Fosse Award, for her work in “Mighty Aphrodite,” the 1997 Fosse Award for “Everyone Say I Love You” and the 1998 Mr. Abbot Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Director and Choreographer.

Born in Argentina, she studied dance in Paris before moving to New York, where she made her debut on Broadway in 1964.

“We are thrilled to recognize Graciela with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater,” American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens and Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a joint statement on Thursday morning. “Her impact on the Broadway community and on our culture as a whole has been immeasurable.”

The Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will take place Sunday, Sept. 26, starting with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th annual Tony Awards live at 7 p.m. ET. on Paramount Plus, followed by “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on the CBS Television Network. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 2020 before the global health pandemic forced delays.