Where Are They Now? The Golden Globes Winners’ Statues After Zoom Ceremony

Sacha Baron Cohen, Lee Isaac Chung, Chloé Zhao and many others virtually won Golden Globes on a night filled with technical hiccups and awkward Zoom moments. One of the notable things missing were the moments where a person’s name is called and they make the long walk to the stage and accept their statuettes (who can forget Jacqueline Bissett’s long journey which was parodied on “Saturday Night Live” by Vanessa Bayer). Since the winners weren’t there in person, when will they receive their coveted statuettes from the HFPA?

A spokesperson for the HFPA tells Variety that all the winners will be contacted to make arrangements to receive their trophies consistent with COVID protocols. The Golden Globe trophies are being engraved before they are shipped to the stars and filmmakers. Understanding the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the HFPA is working as quickly as possible to complete everything.

Speaking with several teams for the winners on Monday, many had yet to be contacted or hear back from their email inquiries about the trophies. Rumors of some winners from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which held a hybrid format in September, allege they didn’t receive their trophies until weeks after, in some cases, January 2021.

That image of the artist standing on stage at the Beverly Hilton and running through their long list of family, friends and publicists is not just personally relevant for the winner, but can often be culturally relevant, one that can be revisited by future film and television enthusiasts on YouTube. Unfortunately, we saw the celebrities staring at a monitor or screen and dropping something special from their stunning achievement.

After all the scrutiny the HFPA has faced from the backlash of having no Black members in their organization, the optics of seeing Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), the second Black woman to win best actress (drama) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), the fifth Black winner ever in supporting actor, would have been essential for the group. Jodie Foster, who shockingly won supporting actress for “The Mauritanian,” sitting there with her wife after years of privacy regarding her sexuality, would have been inspiring for the LGBTQ community — although seeing Foster lounge in pajamas was still very much enjoyable.

As we look forward at other award shows like BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice and eventually, the Oscars, perhaps a play from the Emmy Awards playbook would work – with people standing outside their homes and venues, ready to hand it to them, in case they win. It would certainly make the show much more engaging.