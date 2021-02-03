Golden Globe Nominations: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mank’ Score Big, ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Hamilton’ Pick Up Nods

The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes are officially out and clear frontrunners in the film and television categories have emerged.

When looking over the full list of nominees, “The Crown” scored the most nods of any television show with six. That includes nominations for best drama series and for best actress in a drama series for Emma Corrin, who broke out as Princess Diana this season. She will be up against her co-star, Olivia Colman, in the same category.

On the film side, David Fincher’s “Mank” came out ahead with six nominations of its own. Gary Oldman was nominated for the title role in the film, while Amanda Seyfried was nominated in the supporting actress category. Fincher was also nominated for best director, as was Jack Fincher for best screenplay.

Some fan favorites also scored some nominations on Wednesday morning. The highly-lauded Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” picked up two nominations — one for best limited series and another for best actress in a limited series (Anya Taylor-Joy). The theatrical release of “Hamilton” also picked up nominations in the best motion picture – musical or comedy and best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy (Lin-Manuel Miranda) categories.

And while Netflix once again dominated both film and television nominations, some of the newer streamers broke into the race this year as well. HBO Max scored its first two nominations for “The Flight Attendant,” while Disney Plus got one for “The Mandalorian.” Apple also got two nominations this year for the comedy series “Ted Lasso.”

Still, Netflix not only beat out other platforms in the film and television totals, they added to their haul from last year. The streaming giant rose to 20 total TV nominations versus 17 in 2020, as well as 22 total film nominations compared to 17 last year.

Read the full by the numbers breakdown below.

Nominations by Television Series or Program

The Crown 6

Schitt’s Creek 5

Ozark 4

The Undoing 4

The Great 3

Ratched 3

The Comey Rule 2

Emily in Paris 2

The Flight Attendant 2

Normal People 2

The Queen’s Gambit 2

Small Axe 2

Ted Lasso 2

Unorthodox 2

Better Call Saul 1

Black Monday 1

The Good Lord Bird 1

Hollywood 1

Hunters 1

I Know This Much Is True 1

Killing Eve 1

Lovecraft Country 1

The Mandalorian 1

Mrs. America 1

Perry Mason 1

Ramy 1

Your Honor 1

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist 1

Nominations by Television Distributor

Netflix 20

HBO 7

Hulu 6

Pop TV 5

Showtime 5

Amazon Studios 3

Apple TV+ 2

HBO Max 2

AMC 1

BBC America 1

Disney+ 1

FX Networks 1

NBC 1

Nominations by Motion Picture

Mank 6

The Trial of the Chicago Seven 5

The Father 4

Nomadland 4

Promising Young Woman 4

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 3

One Night In Miami… 3

Hamilton 2

Judas and the Black Messiah 2

The Life Ahead 2

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 2

The Mauritanian 2

Music 2

News of the World 2

Palm Springs 2

The Prom 2

Soul 2

The United States vs. Billie Holiday 2

Another Round 1

The Croods: A New Age 1

Emma. 1

French Exit 1

Hillbilly Elegy 1

I Care a Lot 1

La Llorona 1

The Little Things 1

The Midnight Sky 1

Minari 1

On the Rocks 1

Onward 1

Over The Moon 1

The Personal History of David Copperfield 1

Pieces of a Woman 1

Sound of Metal 1

Tenet 1

Two of Us 1

Wolfwalkers 1

Nominations by Motion Picture Distributor

Netflix 22

Amazon Studios 7

Focus Features 5

Searchlight Pictures 5

Sony Pictures Classics 5

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 5

Warner Bros. Pictures 4

Universal Pictures 3

Hulu 2

NEON / Hulu 2

STXfilms 2

Vertical Entertainment / IMAX 2

A24 1

Apple / A24 1

Apple / GKIDS 1

Magnolia Pictures 1

Samuel Goldwyn Films 1

Shudder 1