GLAAD Media Awards Return as In-Person Events (EXCLUSIVE)

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will return as in-person events next year.

The LGBTQ media watchdog organization announced on Thursday morning that the 33rd annual event will take place in Los Angeles on April 2 followed by a ceremony in New York on May 6.

Nominees will be announced on Jan. 18. The awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

GLAAD’s head of talent will service as executive producer alongside the org’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and chief communications officer Rich Ferraro. STAMP Event Management will produce. GLAAD’s communications manager Spencer Harvey returns as producer. Wendy Shanker will continue as head writer for the show, a position she’s held since 2010.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the awards were presented virtually due to COVID and featured appearances and performances by Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Niecy Nash, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

The 2020 show was broadcast on Logo before moving to Hulu and YouTube last year.

Slate PR runs the arrivals red carpet and media requests for both ceremonies.

Last year’s winners include “The Boys in the Band,” “Happiest Season,” “Disclosure,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Uncle Frank,” “I May Destroy You,” “We’re Here” and “Veneno.”

Among those honored over three decades are Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie O’Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Pres. Bill Clinton.