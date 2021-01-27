George Clooney To Be Honored By AARP’s Movies for Grownup Awards

George Clooney will receive this year’s career achievement honor at AARP The Magazine’s Movies For Grownup Awards in March.

“We are delighted to honor George Clooney, whose mastery and — wit — make him one of the most talented and beloved actors of our day, and a director who’d be famous even if we’d never seen him onscreen,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “The combination of his smarts, hard work and experience shows just how wrong stereotypes about aging are.”

The award celebrates Clooney’s decades-long career in Hollywood, beginning with his rise to prominence as Dr. Doug Ross on “ER” in the ‘90s to films like “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Up in the Air.” He made his directorial debut with “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” in 2002 and, most recently, directed Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” and Hulu’s “Catch-22.” Outside of filmmaking, he is a knowingly dedicated philanthropist.

Clooney follows in the footsteps of other Grownups Career Achievement honorees, such as Annette Bening, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Robert Redford.

AARP’s Movies for Grownups programs has fought against industry ageism for 20 years by advocating for movies by and for the 50 and over crowd, highlighting the importance of films that resonate with older viewers. Clooney takes the event’s highest honor. The rest of the virtual ceremony will recognize 2020’s best in film. It is starting its expansion into TV categories by including an award for best television series.

The Movies for Grownups Awards will be broadcast by “Great Performances” on PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m.