Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights for ‘The Oak Room’ — Film News in Brief

Tues. Feb. 23

Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights for ‘The Oak Room’

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired U.S. rights to distribute the Black Fawn Films thriller “The Oak Room.”

Directed by Cody Calahan, written by Peter Genoway, and produced by Chad Archibald and Ari Millen, the film stars RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”), Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Martin Roach, Nicholas Campbell, and David Ferry.

The film follows a drifter who tries to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story. The night’s events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

“The Oak Room” will be released in theaters and on-demand on April 2.

American Cinema Editors (ACE) Announces Date Change to April 17

The American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today that the 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards will be held on April 17 at 11 am PT instead of April 18.

“With numerous events occurring virtually this year, ACE is shifting to a date and time that avoids overlapping with other shows and allows the post-production community to celebrate each other’s accomplishments together. We chose a mid-morning format that will allow attendance from our global membership and supporters,” said ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick.

As previously announced, Spike Lee will be honored with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. The awards ceremony will unveil winners for outstanding editing in 14 categories of film and television including this year’s newest categories: Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical) and Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special.

The ACE Eddie Nominations Will Be Announced March 11.

International Cinematographers Guild Names 10 honorees for Emerging Cinematographer Awards

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has named 10 honorees for the 2021 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA). Among those named include Austin Scott Ahlborg (“Lotus”), Andrew Aiello (“Green Cobra”), Jason Chau (“Sting”), Jac Cheairs (“KENOBI: A Star Wars Fan Film”), Morgan Gardiner (“Molly Robber”), Eric E. Hurt (“Singularity”), Allie Schultz (“Your Monster”), Gregor Tavenner “(Pleasant Canyon”), Michael Tedford (“The Elder Scrolls: Legends”) and Leonard P. Walsh ll (“Kingsnake”).

The ECA spotlights promising cinematographers and provides crucial exposure needed to succeed in the film and television industry.

Steven Poster, ASC, former National President of the ICG and Co-Chair of the ECA committee, said, “In this most unusual time, we made the difficult decision to postpone the Emerging Cinematographer Awards for one year. We felt that the honorees would not get the recognition they deserved during the pandemic. We are taking this opportunity, however, to announce the honorees and their short films because these talented cinematographers and directors deserve to be celebrated for the exceptional work they have created.”

Jimmy Matlosz, Co-Chair of the Guild’s ECA committee added, “Being that 2020 was a year of challenges for many families, groups and individuals, we are proud to keep the ECAs and our dedication to the art and craft of cinematography burning brightly. We look forward to honoring these talented cinematographers this year.”

The 2020 honorees will roll over to this year’s ECA event, which will be held virtually in the fall of 2021.