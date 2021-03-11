Eddie Murphy to Be Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Eddie Murphy is set to be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the live broadcast on March 27.

The Hall of Fame Award will be presented by Murphy’s long-time friend and “Coming to America” co-star Arsenio Hall. Earlier this month, the sequel to the duo’s comedy classic, “Coming 2 America,” debuted to massive fanfare on Amazon Prime Video.

The award, which the NAACP has designated for individuals who are pioneers in their field and “whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come,” perfectly sums up Murphy’s legendary career as “one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of the motion picture business.”

“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”

Over more than 40 years, Murphy has exuded excellence from his days in stand-up to “Saturday Night Live,” plus his string of box office hits, including “48 Hours,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Shrek,” “Dreamgirls” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

In addition to his Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Grammy Award wins, as well as Academy Award nomination, Murphy is also a two-time NAACP Image Award winner.

The NAACP also announced that Jazmine Sullivan and Maxwell will perform during this year’s ceremony. Maxwell will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “Urban Hang Suite,” during the awards show.

Presenters for the show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” Swizz Beatz and Tracy Morgan.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27 at 5 p.m. PT, broadcast live on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks, including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2 and Logo. The non-televised categories will be announced virtually March 22-26.