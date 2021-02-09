Palm Springs Film Awards to Honor Daniel Kaluuya With International Star Award

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will honor Daniel Kaluuya with the 2021 International Star Award for his portrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The film awards gala will not host an in-person event, but honoree selections will recognize the year’s great performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on February 11 and February 25.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the actor said it’s nice to be working on projects that he really believes in and wants people to watch.

“The fact that awards are a way to draw and attract more eyes makes me happy that I’m able to do that with this, especially on a film like ‘Judas’ and on a man like Chairman Fred Hampton,” Kaluuya said.

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.

Kaluuya received the creative impact in acting award at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival for his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” He has since starred in other films such as “Queen & Slim,” “Black Panther” and “Widows.”

In addition to being honored at the Palm Springs film awards, Kaluuya has been nominated for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah” at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association.

Directed by Shaka King, “Judas and the Black Messiah” also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen. The film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Feb. 12.

After co-starring with Stanfield in “Get Out” in addition to King’s new film, Kaluuya said they now view the world in very similar ways.

“It’s so great to have someone on the same path as you,” Kaluuya told Variety. “You feel less alone in terms of your experiences. It’s amazing to look around on set and see someone that you’re deeply inspired by.”

Kaluuya joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Vanguard Award).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards are set to return in 2022. Meanwhile, the Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28.