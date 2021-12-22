‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021.

The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin).

Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser.

The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” nabbed two prizes for supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and adapted screenplay (Jane Campion).

Along with recognizing films in 13 categories, the group also gave the Pioneer Award to “Zola” co-writer and director Janicza Bravo and the Rising Star Award to “The Harder They Fall” co-writer, director, producer and composer Jeymes Samuel, whose film was the runner-up for the top prize.

“Summer of Soul” director Questlove was given a special mention for his groundbreaking documentary debut.

See the winners below:

Best Picture: “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Director: Denis Villeneuve, “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Actress: Tessa Thompson, “Passing” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Original Screenplay: Zach Baylin, “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Cinematography: Greig Fraser, “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Documentary: “Summer of Soul” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Animated Film: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

Foreign Film: “The Hand of God” (Netflix)

Ensemble: “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

BFCC Signature Awards

Pioneer Award: Janicza Bravo, “Zola” (A24)

Rising Star: Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Special Mention: Questlove

Top 10 Films