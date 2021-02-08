Regina King, ‘Chicago 7,’ ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Top AARP Movies for Grownups Nods

With six nominations each, “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” led nominations for AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards, with Regina King recognized for both her acting (“Watchmen”) and directing (“One Night in Miami”).

“Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” also scored well, with five nominations each.

The org this year added categories in television/streaming; best series contenders are “Perry Mason,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “This Is Us.”

Contending in the best picture/movie for grownups category are “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

For two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed, as the organization says, “movies for grownups, by grownups,” by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.

Winners will be announced March 4. NBC News’ Hoda Kotb will host the awards ceremony, which will air March 28 on PBS’s “Great Performances” and winners will be available at the website aarp.org/moviesforgrownups.

George Clooney will receive the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

The complete list of nominees:

Picture/Movie for Grownups: “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Director: Lee Daniels (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Intergenerational Film: “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Minari,” “On the Rocks,” “The Father,” “The Life Ahead”

Documentary: “A Secret Love,” “Crip Camp,” “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation”

Foreign Language Film: “Another Round” (Denmark), “Bacurau” (Brazil), “Collective” (Romania), “The Life Ahead” (Italy), “The Weasels’ Tale” (Argentina)

Actress: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”), Robin Wright (“Land”)

Actor: Ralph Fiennes (“The Dig”), Tom Hanks (“News of the World”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Supporting Actress: Candice Bergen (“Let Them All Talk”), Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”), Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Supporting Actor: Demián Bichir (“Land”), Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”), Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Buddy Picture: “Bad Boys for Life,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Let Them All Talk,” “Standing Up, Falling Down”

Screenwriter: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”); Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (“News of the World”), Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Time Capsule: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “One Night in Miami,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Grownup Love Story: “Emma,” “Ordinary Love,” “Supernova,” “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “Working Man”

Series: “Perry Mason,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “This Is Us”

TV Movie/Limited Series: “Mrs. America,” “Small Axe,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Unorthodox,” “Watchmen”

Actress (TV/Streaming): Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Actor (TV/Streaming): Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

“Each year at Movies for Grownups, we spotlight films that feature today’s crucial issues and top grownup talents,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. “In this pandemic year, when movies loomed larger than ever in our lives, we are excited to have such a bumper crop of masterworks — and to recognize achievements on TV for the very first time.”

Previous AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement honorees include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone.