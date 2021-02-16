2021 WGA Awards Nominations: ‘Borat 2’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Make The Cut

The Writers Guild of America Awards announced their nominations where big boosts were given to films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” from Shaka King, “Palm Springs” from Max Barbakow and “The White Tiger” from Ramin Bahrani.

Missing from the lineup, that was eligible, are “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” in the original screenplay category and “First Cow” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” in the adapted.

The full list of nominations is below:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon) – Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Written by Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Written by Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the Play Written by August Wilson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the Stage Play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the Book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – Written by Jack Youngelson

“The Dissident” (Briarcliff Entertainment) – Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel

“Herb Alpert Is…” (Abramorama) – Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

“Red Penguins” (Universal Pictures) – Written by Gabe Polsky

“Totally Under Control” (Neon) – Written by Alex Gibney

There will several Oscar contenders that were ineligible to receive attention. From the original screenplay race, “Ammonite” (Francis Lee), “The Assistant” (Kitty Green), “The Climb” (Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin), “Farewell Amor” (Ekwa Msangi), “Herself” (Clare Dunne, Malcolm Campbell), “Mank” (Jack Fincher), “Minari” (Lee Isaac Chung), “Ordinary Love” (Owen McCafferty), “Soul” (Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers) and “Supernova” (Harry Macqueen). From the adapted screenplay contenders, “Blithe Spirit” (Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft), “The Father” (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller), “Hope Gap” (William Nicholson), “The Life Ahead” (Edoardo Ponti), “Martin Eden” (Mauricio Braucci), “Nomadland” (Chloé Zhao), “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci), “Pieces of a Woman” (Kata Wéber) and “Radioactive” (Jack Thorne).

The Writers Guild Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news (broadcast and digital), radio/audio, and promotional categories. The 2021 Writers Guild Awards (73rd Annual) will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

