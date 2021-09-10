Spanish Academy Goya Awards Move to Valencia for 2022 Edition – Global Bulletin

AWARDS

After being delayed in 2021, The 36th Spanish Academy Goya Awards ceremony will return to its traditional time frame, taking place on Feb. 12 from the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia. 2022 will be the fourth year in a row the awards will be held outside of Madrid, where the Spanish Academy’s offices are located and where the ceremony had been held since their establishment in 1986.

This year’s ceremony was held with no audience in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the empty auditorium however, the evening was praised by Spanish media and viewers on social media as one of the best in the history of the Goyas, due in no small part to host Antonio Banderas’ presence. Musical performances from local celebrities and at-home acceptance speeches with winners surrounded by friends and family added to the charm of the one of a kind awards.

Aside from welcoming back audiences next year, the ceremony will also feature a significant change in that there will not be a single host, but instead many well-known faces from the Spanish industry will share emcee duties. Valencia stands out as the ideal location for the year’s awards, as 2021-2022 was, at the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, the Year of Berlanga, with the organization celebrating the life and career of legendary Spanish director and Valencia native Luis García Berlanga.

SALES

BBC Studios has announced that ahead of the Sept. 10 premiere of its new adventure series “The North Water,” the broadcaster, acting as the international distributor for the program, has already sold the show in 38 territories.

Broadcasters which have picked up the show include CBC and the Super Channel in Canada, Foxtel in Australia, MNet across sub-Saharan Africa, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, YLE in Finland, Salto in France, Telekom in Germany, Telefonica in Spain, Telecom in Italy, HBO in Portugal and across Central and Eastern Europe, Cosmote in Greece, Manoto in Iran, Yandex in Russia and AXNM in Japan. BBC Studios’ drama channel BBC First will also broadcast the series in several countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Belgium, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Set in Hull in the late 1850s, the five-part series turns on Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who finds work as a ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition where the violence of the setting is matched only by that of the ship’s harpooner Drax (Colin Farrell).

APPOINTMENT

Prisma Media, Vivendi’s recently acquired French publishing group, has appointed Claire Léost as its new president. Léost, whose appointment will be effective on Sept. 13, will replace Rolf Heinz who is leaving the company. Vivendi finalized the acquisition of Prisma Media in May. The leading publishing group comprises well-known magazines such as Capital, Femme Actuelle and Gala. The executive’s mission will be to accelerate Prisma Media’s transformation following the company’s takeover by Vivendi. Léost has worked in the media industry for nearly 20 years.

“I would like to welcome Claire who will actively contribute to Prisma Media’s success. The group’s digital know-how, its expertise in developing content and the power of its brands are valuable assets that support Vivendi’s industrial plan,” said Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi’s CEO and chairman of the Prisma Media Board of Directors.

Vivendi is also the parent company of Canal Plus Group and Universal Music Group.

CASTING

Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”) has signed up to James Napier Robertson’s “Joika,” a film about American ballet dancer Joy Womack. Talia Ryder (“West Side Story”) plays Joy in the biopic while Kruger will play her formidable coach. The film is due to shoot in Poland early in 2022. Embankment will include it in the company’s TIFF virtual market sales line-up this month.