‘Hand of God,’ ‘Titane,’ ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Among European Film Awards Frontrunners

Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” Jasmila Žbanić’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” and Juho Kuosmanen’s “Compartment No. 6” are the five nominees for best film at the upcoming 34th European Film Awards, which see no clear frontrunner this year.

The more than 4,100 academy members will now vote for the winners, who will be honored at a Dec. 11 ceremony in Berlin.

And the nominees are:

EUROPEAN FILM

“Compartment No. 6,” Juho Kuosmanen

“Quo Vadis Aida?” Jasmila Žbanić

“The Father,” Florian Zeller

“The Hand of God,” Paolo Sorrentino

“Titane,” Julia Ducournau



EUROPEAN COMEDY

“Nijababy,” Yngvild Sve Flikke

“The Morning After,” Méliane Marcaggi



“The People Upstairs,” Cesc Gay



EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

“Babi Yar. Context,” Sergei Loznitsa

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“Mr Bachman and his Class,” Maria Speth

“Taming The Garden,” Salomé Jashi

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World,” Stina Gardell

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Even Mice Belong in Heaven,” Denisa Grimmová and Jan Bubeníček



“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“The Ape Star,” Linda Hambäck

“Where is Anne Frank,” Ari Folman

“Wolfwalkers,” Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Julia Ducornau for “Titane”



Radu Jude for “Bad Luck Banging of Loony Porn”

Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand of God”



Jasmila Žbanić for “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Florian Zeller for “The Father”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Jasna Đuričić in “Quo Vadis, Aida?”



Seidi Haarla in “Compartment No. 6”



Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman”



Renate Reinsve in “The Worst Person in the World”



Agathe Rousselle in “Titane”

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Yuriy Borisov in “Compartment No. 6”



Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”



Vincent Lindon in “Titane”



Tahar Rahim in “The Mauritanian”



Franz Rogowski in “Great Freedom”

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Radu Jude for “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”



Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand of God”



Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for “The Worst Person in the World”



Jasmila Žbanić for “Quo Vadis, Aida?”



Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for “The Father”