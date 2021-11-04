Ed Sheeran Headlines Second Wave of ‘2021 MTV EMAs’ Performers – Global Bulletin

AWARDS

The upcoming “2021 MTV EMAs” have unveiled a second group of artists set to perform during the Nov. 14 ceremony, including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Yungblud, Griff and Girl in Red. This year Sheeran is nominated for five awards, and will be performing at the awards for the third time. In 2015 he performed and hosted the awards in Milan after performing the year before when the ceremony was held in Glasgow.

Imagine Dragons, nominated for two prizes this year, make their second trip to the EMA stage this year. The group released their fifth album “Mercury – Act 1” earlier this year, and will perform their new single “Enemy” from the record with an appearance from rapper J.I.D.

Yungblud, nominated for best alternative, is performing at the EMAs for the second year in a row with his latest “Fleabag.” U.K. newcomer Griff will make her EMA debut, nominated for best push and best new, as will Norwegian indie pop artist and fellow push nominee Girl in Red.

INVESTMENT

Netflix has released the results of an independent analysis of production spend which summed up that over the past two years, the streamer has powered a £132 million ($180 million) boost to the local economy of Southwest England with productions such as “Bridgerton,” “Persuasion,” “Robin Robin,” “David Attenborough: Our Planet,” “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet,” “Rebecca” and “The Last Bus.”

According to the analysis, more than 400 businesses in the region benefitted directly from Netflix’s investments there, with more than 1,000 new jobs created. Beyond production spend, Netflix argues that Southwest England is also benefiting financially in other ways. One example cited by the streamer is in the City of Bath, which expects more than at least £1.5 million ($2.04 million) will be generated for the local economy through tourism inspired by the show “Bridgerton.”

Bridgerton. (L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021 LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

DISTRIBUTION

Entertainment One (eOne) and indie production outfit Alleycats Films have closed an exclusive distribution deal which sees the former take international distribution rights to all Alleycat content. Going forward, Alleycat will focus on developing and producing high-end content with a global audience in mind, with eOne then tasked with finding broadcasters and platforms abroad to host the productions. Alleycat’s existing catalog boasts several major titles, including “Tiananmen: The People v The Party” for PBS and Arte, “How To Defuse A Bomb” for BBC One and Four, and “Helluva Tour” for Channel 4.

APPOINTMENT

Lia Devlin has been appointed new managing director at Altitude Film Distribution. Devlin has been with the company since 2014, and was most recently head of distribution for Altitude’s U.K. and Irish releases, where she worked on major titles including “Amy,” “Moonlight,” “Minari” and “The Florida Project.” Before that, she was marketing director at Momentum Pictures where she distributed an equally impressive slate of films including “The Fighter,” The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The King’s Speech.” Upcoming titles to be distributed by Altitude include Cannes winner “Titane,” “Silent Night” starring Keira Knightly and Oliver Stone’s “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.”