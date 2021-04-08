Prince William, Leslie Odom Jr, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Among BAFTA Awards Presenters & Performers

Prince William, Renée Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Leslie Odom Jr are part of the star-studded line-up set to appear at the BAFTA Film Awards on April 10 and 11.

Clara Amfo will host the EE BAFTA Film Awards opening night, on April 10, and will be joined by a panel of guests including Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. Eight craft category winners will be revealed on the night, and Noel Clarke will be recognized with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, will speak with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking. The night will also include a performance by supporting actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr., who will be singing “Speak Now” from the film “One Night in Miami.”

On April 11, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second night of the awards, where 17 awards will be announced, and Ang Lee will be honored with the BAFTA Fellowship. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience.

Awards presenters will include Asim Chaudhry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce.

They will be joined by additional presenters tuning in from a studio in Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Ahead of the show, title sponsor EE and platinum-selling artist Liam Payne will present an EE BAFTA AR music performance, played out live and in real-time through mobile handsets, wherever people are in the U.K. The experience will give fans a first-look at Liam Payne’s AR Avatar. Other musical guests on the night include Brit Award winner Celeste performing ‘Hear My Voice’ from best film nominee “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” as well as a duet of “A Change is Gonna Come,” featured in “One Night in Miami…,” to be performed by Leslie Odom Jr. from Los Angeles and Corinne Bailey Rae in London.

Prince William, who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010, will make a second appearance, delivering a speech via video that will celebrate the resilience of the film industry over the last year.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, said: “We’re delighted to bring a whole weekend of BAFTA programs to the BBC this year, where we get to share our passion for the art and craft of filmmaking and celebrate the very best in film along with our exciting new hosts, special guest presenters and musical performances.”