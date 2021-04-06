×
‘Soul,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Midnight Sky’ Lead VES Awards

VES Awards Midnight Sky Mandalorian Soul

Pixar’s “Soul,” George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” and “The Mandalorian” led the winners at the 19th annual Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards.

Comedian Patton Oswalt served as host for the 10th time for the virtual ceremony which celebrated the art of visual effects across 25 categories.

“Soul” was named top animated film, winning five awards. “The Mandalorian” was named best photoreal episode and garnered three awards, and “The Midnight Sky” was named the photoreal feature winner, garnering two awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen presented the VES Award for Creative Excellence to acclaimed visual effects supervisor, second unit director and director of photography Robert Legato, ASC. Cate Blanchett presented the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Peter Jackson. The “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker was lauded in a virtual tribute that featured Andy Serkis, Naomi Watts, Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, James Cameron and Gollum.

Full List of Winners:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“The Midnight Sky”
Matt Kasmir
Greg Baxter
Chris Lawrence
Max Solomon
David Watkins

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Mank”
Wei Zheng
Peter Mavromates
Simon Carr
James Pastorius

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Soul”
Pete Docter
Dana Murray
Michael Fong
Bill Watral

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)
Joe Bauer
Abbigail Keller
Hal Hickel
Richard Bluff
Roy Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Crown” (Gold Stick)
Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
Andrew Scrase
Jonathan Wood

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Ghost of Tsushima”
Jason Connell
Matt Vainio
Jasmin Patry
Joanna Wang

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Walmart; Famous Visitors
Chris “Badger” Knight
Lori Talley
Yarin Manes
Matt Fuller

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“The Bourne Stuntacular”
Salvador Zalvidea
Tracey Gibbons
George Allan
Matthías Bjarnason
Scott Smith

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
“The One and Only Ivan”  (Ivan)
Valentina Rosselli
Thomas Huizer
Andrea De Martis
William Bell

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
“Soul” (Terry)
Jonathan Hoffman
Jonathan Page
Peter Tieryas
Ron Zorman

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“The Mandalorian” (The Jedi; The Child)
John Rosengrant
Peter Clarke
Scott Patton
Hal Hickel

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Arm & Hammer; Once Upon a Time; Tuxedo Tom
Shiny Rajan
Silvia Bartoli
Matías Heker
Tiago Dias Mota

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Mulan” (Imperial City)
Jeremy Fort
Matt Fitzgerald
Ben Walker
Adrian Vercoe

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
“Soul” (You Seminar)
Hosuk Chang
Sungyeon Joh
Peter Roe
Frank Tai

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“The Mandalorian” (The Believer; Morak Jungle)
Enrico Damm
Johanes Kurnia
Phi Tran
Tong Tran

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
“Soul”
Matt Aspbury
Ian Megibben

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“The Midnight Sky” (Aether)
Michael Balthazart
Jonathan Opgenhaffen
John-Peter Li
Simon Aluze

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“Project Power”
Yin Lai Jimmy Leung
Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl
Pierpaolo Navarini
Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Soul
Alexis Angelidis
Keith Daniel Klohn
Aimei Kutt
Melissa Tseng

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case; Chrysalis)
Federica Foresti
Johan Gabrielsson
Hugo Medda
Andreas Krieg

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature
“Project Power”
Russell Horth
Matthew Patience
Julien Rousseau

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
“Lovecraft Country” (Strange Case; Chrysalis)
Viktor Andersson
Linus Lindblom
Mattias Sandelius
Crawford Reilly

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial
Burberry; Festive
Alex Lovejoy
Mithun Alex
David Filipe
Amresh Kumar

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Fear the Walking Dead” (Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg)
Frank Iudica
Scott Roark
Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Migrants”
Antoine Dupriez
Hugo Caby
Lucas Lermytte
Zoé Devise

 

