Netflix Acquires Oscar-Nominated Live Action Short ‘Two Distant Strangers’

Netflix just tacked on another Oscar nomination to its already record-setting haul. The streamer announced that it has acquired worldwide rights to the Academy Award-nominated live action short film “Two Distant Strangers” from directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. “Two Distant Strangers” will be debut on Netflix on April 9.

“When we set out to create this short in the middle of the simultaneous pandemic and social justice crises, we didn’t know what to expect,” Free and Roe said in a statement. “But in just five days, we pulled off the nearly impossible to make this incredible film. And all of us have been so filled with gratitude to see so many people responding to this story of resilience and perseverance. ‘Two Distant Strangers’ tackles a tough subject for everyone but in an effort to forge a new direction in the conversation. And now having Netflix come on board to bring that message to millions is an incredible opportunity.”

Free, who also wrote the short and shot it during the pandemic, is a two-time Emmy winner for outstanding writing for a variety series — he won with “The Daily Show” in 2015 and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” in 2017. Roe was nominated for a Sports Emmy in 2019 for outstanding serialized sports documentary, “Tom vs. Time.” This is the first short film directed by the duo.

The short tells the story of cartoonist Carter James (Joey Badas$$) and his repeated attempts to get home to his dog, each time being thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter with a police officer (Andrew Howard) that forces him to relive the same day over and over again.

The film was named as one of the five nominees for live action short by the Oscars alongside “Feeling Through,” “The Letter Room,” “The Present” and “White Eye.”

“Two Distant Strangers” is produced by three-time Oscar-nominee Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Inglourious Basterds”), Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chris Uettwiller and Jesse Williams. Executive producers include Michael A. Conley II, Kevin Durant, Tina Exarhos, Samir Hernandez, Terrence Jenkins, Rich Kleiman, Van Lathan, Nicholas Maye, Mickey Meyer, Michael Novogratz, The Pritzker Pucker Family and Jordan Schultz.

Watch the official trailer below.