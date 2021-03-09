Time’s Up Recommends HFPA Board and All Members Resign in the Wake of Diversity Controversy

Amid controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s diversity and inclusion practices, Time’s Up has released a set of recommendations the organization “believes are necessary in order for Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions, NBCUniversal, and Comcast to radically transform the Golden Globes.”

In the notice, Time’s Up urges that action be taken quickly and transparently “so that a new HFPA can be in place well in advance of the start of the 2022 awards cycle.”

Among the list of recommendations, Time’s Up says both the HFPA board and all members should resign.

“The issues with the HFPA and the Golden Globes are not new, yet have gone unaddressed by HFPA, Dick Clark Productions, NBCUniversal, and Comcast for years,” the letter states. “It is long past time now, in 2021, to boldly address change and to make the 2022 Golden Globes fundamentally different.”

“We recognize change of this magnitude is ambitious. But fans, artists, and executives alike are watching and waiting for your commitment to the values we all seek to represent inside the industry and on behalf of its achievements to the world,” it concludes. “We look forward to hearing your commitments by your designated May 6 deadline.”

