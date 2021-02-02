‘Truffle Hunters,’ ‘Time’ and ‘Dick Johnson Is Dead’ Among Producers Guild Doc Nominations

The Producers Guild of America announced the 2021 Documentary Motion Picture nominees that will advance to the final round of voting for the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards.

Leading the way are “Time” and “The Truffle Hunters.” Last week, Garrett Bradley’s “Time” won the National Board of Review award for best documentary feature. The Producers Guild nomination further solidifies its place as a leader in the documentary feature race. So far, “Time” has also been named best documentary among the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The films nominated for outstanding producer of documentary motion pictures are listed below in alphabetical order:

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Softie”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

These films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

Last year, producers Todd Douglas Miller and Thomas Petersen were honored with the award for outstanding producer of a documentary motion picture for “Apollo 11,” their compelling look at the first moon landing. Previous winning documentaries in this category include “O.J.: Made in America,” “Amy” and “Searching for Sugar Man.”

Nominees for sports, children’s and short-form television programs will be announced on Friday, February 26.

The nominees for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures will be announced on Monday, March 8.

Winners will be honored during the virtual 32nd Annual Producers Guild of America Awards Show on March 24.

The 2021 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Julius Tennon, President and Co-Founder of Juvee Productions. The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is supervising producer, Emily Poenisch is talent executive and Jim Piccirillo is director.