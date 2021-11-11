Rita Ora, Ryan Tedder, Winnie Harlow Headline ‘2021 MTV EMAs’ Award Presenter Lineup – Global Bulletin

AWARDS

MTV has unveiled the star-studded lineup of award presenters for the upcoming “2021 MTV EMAs.” Pop star Rita Ora, model Winnie Harlow, musician and producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, WWE star Drew McIntyre, singer-songwriter Olly Alexander, DJ and producer Joel Corry and Brazilian singer-actor Manu Gavassi will each present prizes during the ceremony.

The hosts join an in-person lineup of celebrity talent which includes Maluma, Måneskin, Kim Petras, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, show host Saweetie and World Stage headliner OneRepublic. The 2021 “MTV EMAs” will take place Nov. 14 in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary and be broadcast globally on MTV networks.

Drew McIntyre, Manu Gavassi, Joel Corry, Olly Alexander Credit: MTV

DISTRIBUTION

Vice Distribution has pre-sold the upcoming GameStop documentary “The Big Squeeze,” produced by Vice World News, in several key territories. Turned around quickly, the documentary revisits this year’s GameStop shot squeeze scandal, which dominated headlines around the world for weeks. Presales were closed with SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, Denmark’s DR, RTL in the Netherlands, SBS in Australia and Yes in Israel. “The Big Squeeze” is directed by Samuel Black and produced by Brennan Cusack and Rebecca Davis for Vice World News.

The Big Squeeze Credit: Vice

APPOINTMENT

In a pair of high-profile moves, the BFI has appointed Arike Oke as executive director of knowledge and collections and Jason Wood as executive director of public programs and audiences. Both appointments were made by BFI chief executive Ben Roberts, who will work closely with Oke and Wood on creating and developing a new ten-year strategic vision at the BFI. Oke will join the BFI in January and head teams at the BFI National Archive and BFI Reuben Library while leading strategic support for the U.K.’s screen heritage sector. Wood will lead BFI audience development strategies via public programs and education initiatives, held in-person and online across the U.K.

*****

Adam Adler, creator of the global hit platform “The Cube,” is joining U.K.-based ITV Studios label Potato as creative director, reporting to Potato managing director Michael Kelpie. The hire is part of the Potato’s move to increase its focus on quiz and game shows. Adler joins Potato from Gameface, another ITV Studios label responsible for programs such as “The Void” and “Britain’s Brightest Family” among others. The Gameface IP catalog will accompany Adler in moving to Potato, where it will integrate with Potato’s existing content lineup.

*****

Madrid-based Suma Content, the recently launched independent production outfit of “Veneno” and “Paquita Salas” creators Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, better known as Los Javis, has made its second major hire in appointing Marta Pastor as the company’s CFO. Pastor brings years of experience with her, having spent time at several leading Spanish production outfits including Grupo Mediapro, Apache Films and Morena Films.

*****

French production label Kwai, a Fremantle company, has promoted Stèphanie Carrère to managing director, stepping up to fill the vacancy left by departing founder and MD Thomas Bourguignon, who will focus his future efforts on writing and directing. In her time at Kwai Carrère’s producer credits include series “The Last Wave,” “Baron Noir” as well as several TV films such as “My Son,” “Legally Messy,” “Bound by Hear” and “The Temple Killer.”