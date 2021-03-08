Amazon and Netflix Lead Producers Guild Nominations, All-Black ‘Judas’ Team Makes History

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominations for the motion picture and television categories for the 32nd PGA Awards. The streamers ruled the film category with Amazon Studios and Netflix landing three noms each in the field of 10 nominees.

Among Amazon’s films were the dramas “One Night in Miami” from Regina King and “Sound of Metal” from Darius Marder. In addition, the comedy sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” from Jason Woliner scored a nod, making the case that an Oscar best picture nomination may be in the cards.

Netflix got three of its films onto the list including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” from George C. Wolfe, “Mank” from David Fincher and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Aaron Sorkin. The latter could be the streaming giant’s ticket to its first best picture statue.

Snubbed by the guild was Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World.”

The full list of nominees is below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

” (Amazon Studios) Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines “ Judas and the Black Messiah ” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

” (Warner Bros) Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ” (Netflix)

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

” (Netflix) Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black “ Mank ” (Netflix)

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

” (Netflix) Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski “ Minari ” (A24)

Producer: Christina Oh

” (A24) Producer: Christina Oh “ Nomadland ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

” (Searchlight Pictures) Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao “ One Night in Miami ” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

” (Amazon Studios) Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein “ Promising Young Woman ” (Focus Features)

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

” (Focus Features) Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell “ Sound of Metal ” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

” (Amazon Studios) Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“ The Croods: A New Age ” (DreamWorks Animation)

Producer: Mark Swift

” (DreamWorks Animation) Producer: Mark Swift “ Onward ” (Pixar)

Producer: Kori Rae

” (Pixar) Producer: Kori Rae “ Over the Moon ” (Netflix)

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

” (Netflix) Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou “ Soul ” (Pixar)

Producer: Dana Murray

” (Pixar) Producer: Dana Murray “ Wolfwalkers ” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television

“ Better Call Saul ” (AMC) – Season 5

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (AMC) – Season 5 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Bridgerton ” – (Netflix) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” – (Netflix) – Season 1 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ The Crown ” (Netflix) – Season 4

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

” (Netflix) – Season 4 Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn “ The Mandalorian ” (Disney Plus) – Season 2

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

” (Disney Plus) – Season 2 Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck “Ozark” (Netflix) – Season 3

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“ Curb Your Enthusiasm ” (HBO) – Season 10

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (HBO) – Season 10 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ The Flight Attendant ” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

” (HBO Max) – Season 1 Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair “ Schitt’s Creek ” (Pop TV) – Season 6

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

” (Pop TV) – Season 6 Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis “ Ted Lasso ” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1 Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“ I May Destroy You ” (HBO)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (HBO) Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Normal People ” (Hulu)

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

” (Hulu) Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee “ The Queen’s Gambit ” (Netflix)

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

” (Netflix) Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto “ The Undoing ” (HBO)

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

” (HBO) Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“ Bad Education ” (HBO)

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

” (HBO) Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman “ Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square “

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“ Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Hamilton ” (Disney Plus)

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller

” (Disney Plus) Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller “ Jane Goodall: The Hope “

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“ Producers: eligibility determination pending “What the Constitution Means To Me“

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“ 60 Minutes ” (CBS) – Season 53

Producer: Bill Owens

” (CBS) – Season 53 Producer: Bill Owens “ The Last Dance ” (ESPN) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (ESPN) – Season 1 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Laurel Canyon ” (EPIX)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (EPIX) Producers: eligibility determination pending “ McMillion$ ” (HBO) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (HBO) – Season 1 Producers: eligibility determination pending “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“ 8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special) ” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (Netflix) Producers: eligibility determination pending “ The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” (Comedy Central) – Season 26

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (Comedy Central) – Season 26 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ” (HBO) – Season 7

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (HBO) – Season 7 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ” (CBS) – Season 6

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (CBS) – Season 6 Producers: eligibility determination pending “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Season 46

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“ The Amazing Race ” (CBS) – Season 32

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

” (CBS) – Season 32 Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan “ The Masked Singer ” (FOX) – Season 3, Season 4

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (FOX) – Season 3, Season 4 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ Nailed It! ” (Netflix) – Season 4

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” (Netflix) – Season 4 Producers: eligibility determination pending “ RuPaul’s Drag Race ” ( (Season 12)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

” ( (Season 12) Producers: eligibility determination pending “The Voice” (NBC) – Season 18, Season 19

Producers: eligibility determination pending

The PGA previously announced the nominations in outstanding documentary feature on Feb. 2, 2021.

The 2021 PGA Awards will be taking place virtually on Wednesday, March 24 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PT.