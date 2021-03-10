Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Announce Oscar Nominations

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”) and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, the Academy announced today.
This will be conducted via global live stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Films such as Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” are expected to receive many nominations from the Academy. In a year that was ravaged by a global pandemic, streamers and PVOD came to the consumer’s aid, with films debuting and releasing on multiple platforms.
Here’s the current order of the nomination announcements.
5:19 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
5:31 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25.
