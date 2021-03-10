Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Announce Oscar Nominations

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”) and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas will announce the Academy Award nominations in all 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, the Academy announced today.

This will be conducted via global live stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Films such as Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” are expected to receive many nominations from the Academy. In a year that was ravaged by a global pandemic, streamers and PVOD came to the consumer’s aid, with films debuting and releasing on multiple platforms.

Here’s the current order of the nomination announcements.

5:19 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25.

