Oscars to Pre-Record Original Song Performances on Academy Museum Rooftop (EXCLUSIVE)

With the Oscars just ten days away, Variety has learned a number of the original song performances will be pre-recorded this coming Monday and Tuesday.

At least some of the contenders will be performing their nominated songs on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The recorded musical acts will serve a dual purpose: They will boast a dramatic, Hollywood-only backdrop and will also provide a plug for the costly and oft-delayed museum, which was originally intended to open on April 30 and will instead welcome guests on Sept. 30.

The original song contenders this year are: “Speak Now” with music and lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth, “Io Si (Seen)” with music by Diane Warren; lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini, “Fight for You” with music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, “Hear My Voice” with music by Daniel Pemberton; lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite and “Húsavík” with music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson.

Due to logistics, it is not known which of the nominated contenders will be performing on the rooftop and which will be done via alternative options, since some performers are not even in the country. At least a few of the nominees have already made the trek so they can shot their numbers next week. Initially, there were reports that the Dolby Theatre would be used for the performances, while the ceremony itself will largely take place at Los Angeles’ Union Station. This year’s telecast is being dramatically reimagined with a smaller audience that is primarily composed of nominees and presenters, due to COVID restrictions.

For the first time, the performances will take place in a pre-show segment airing before the ceremony. Previously, the original song numbers have taken place during the actual awards show.

AMPAS has not yet responded to a request for comment.