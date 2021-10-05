Oscars Board of Governors Approves Annual Meeting for Entire Membership

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) leadership introduced a resolution at a scheduled Board of Governors meeting today to begin holding annual meetings for the entire Oscar membership of more than 10,000 industry professionals.

The Board of Governors responded with enthusiastic support, which aligns with their ongoing strategy to keep all of its members engaged and informed. These types of meetings have been held in the past, but this is intended to invite a meaningful exchange among its members and make an annual meeting official moving forward.

The new resolution read as follows:

“A meeting of the members of AMPAS shall be held annually in the second quarter of the calendar year, in the Country of Los Angeles, virtually and/or in person, as the Board of Governors may designate, the purpose of considering the affairs of the Academy. Members may submit written questions in advance of the annual meeting; the Board President and CEO will select a representative sample to answer during the presentation. A recorded version of the presentation will be posted on the member portal afterwards. If, in the opinion of the Board of Governors, the annual meeting cannot be conveniently held in the second quarter, it shall be empowered to call said meeting at any time within fifteen (15) months after the last Annual Meeting.”

Earlier today, the Oscars announced that Will Packer will take the helm of the upcoming 94th ceremony, set to take place on March 27, 2022. His notable credits include “Girls Trip” and “Straight Outta Compton,” for which he was nominated for best original screenplay. Shayla Cowan, chief of staff of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, will serve as co-producer alongside Packer.

No official date has been set for the first annual meeting.