Oscars Will Limit Ceremony to Presenters, Nominees and Their Guests (EXCLUSIVE)

The film academy announced its nominations on Monday, and with it, the first concrete details about the 93rd ceremony, including utilizing Los Angeles’ Union Station as a venue, after being forced to relocate due to pandemic restrictions. Variety has obtained an exclusive letter that was sent to all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members from Academy President David Rubin detailing how the ceremony will be held.

The academy will not hold any in-person events, including nominations screenings, the annual nominees luncheon or other programming. In addition, the only people who will be allowed to attend the Oscars will be the nominees themselves, their guests and the ceremony’s presenters.

The telecast will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, which is sure to be an interesting ceremony. The academy recognized during Monday morning’s nominations a record number of actors of color, two women directors and one of the strongest best picture lineups to date (in the final year of the sliding scale).

There has been no official announcement yet about a host, presenters or other details regarding the telecast, but the excitement is palpable throughout the industry.

Click here for a full list of nominations.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on April 25 on ABC.

Read full letter below.