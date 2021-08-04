Academy President David Rubin Re-Elected for Third Term

David Rubin, veteran casting director and current president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been re-elected to a third term by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Rubin begins his ninth year as a governor, representing the casting directors branch. Some of his most notable credits include the best picture winner “The English Patient” (1996), “Men in Black” (1997) and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999).
Joining the board of governors for the first time is Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”), Oscar-nominated producer David Linde (“Arrival”), producer DeVon Franklin (“Breakthrough”) and producer Jennifer Todd (“Memento”).
Screenwriter Larry Karaszewski (“Ed Wood”), BAFTA-nominated costume designer Isis Mussenden (“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”), veteran production designer Wynn P. Thomas (“Da 5 Bloods”) and producer Janet Yang (“The People vs. Larry Flynt”) were all re-elected as officers.
Academy board members can serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.
The number of officer positions increased to nine this year, with the addition of the Equity and Inclusion Committee and the separation of Membership and Governance into two committees.
The full list of the current Board of Governors is down below.
- Rita Wilson, Actors Branch
- Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch
- Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch
- Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch
- Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch
- Pam Abdy, Executives Branch
- Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch
- Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Lesley Barber, Music Branch
- Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch
- Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch
- Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch
- Susanne Bier, Directors Branch
- Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch
- Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch
- Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
- Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch
- Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
- Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
- Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch
- Kevin Collier, Sound Branch
- Laura Dern, Actors Branch
- Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
- Dody J. Dorn, Film Editors Branch
- Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
- Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch
- DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch
- Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch
- Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
- Mark Johnson, Producers Branch
- Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch
- Laura Karpman, Music Branch
- Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Ellen Kuras. Cinematographers Branch
- David Linde, Executives Branch
- Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
- Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch
- Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
- Eric Roth, Writers Branch
- David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch
- Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch
- Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch
- Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
- Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch
- Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
The Oscars are set to air on Sunday, March 27, 2022.