Academy President David Rubin Re-Elected for Third Term

David Rubin, veteran casting director and current president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has been re-elected to a third term by the organization’s Board of Governors.

Rubin begins his ninth year as a governor, representing the casting directors branch. Some of his most notable credits include the best picture winner “The English Patient” (1996), “Men in Black” (1997) and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999).

Joining the board of governors for the first time is Oscar-winning producer Donna Gigliotti (“Shakespeare in Love”), Oscar-nominated producer David Linde (“Arrival”), producer DeVon Franklin (“Breakthrough”) and producer Jennifer Todd (“Memento”).

Screenwriter Larry Karaszewski (“Ed Wood”), BAFTA-nominated costume designer Isis Mussenden (“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”), veteran production designer Wynn P. Thomas (“Da 5 Bloods”) and producer Janet Yang (“The People vs. Larry Flynt”) were all re-elected as officers.

Academy board members can serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

The number of officer positions increased to nine this year, with the addition of the Equity and Inclusion Committee and the separation of Membership and Governance into two committees.

The full list of the current Board of Governors is down below.

Rita Wilson, Actors Branch

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch

Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch

Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch

Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch

Pam Abdy, Executives Branch

Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch

Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Lesley Barber, Music Branch

Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch

Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch

Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch

Susanne Bier, Directors Branch

Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch

Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch

Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Kevin Collier, Sound Branch

Laura Dern, Actors Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Dody J. Dorn, Film Editors Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch

DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Mark Johnson, Producers Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Laura Karpman, Music Branch

Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Ellen Kuras. Cinematographers Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch

Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch

Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch

Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

The Oscars are set to air on Sunday, March 27, 2022.