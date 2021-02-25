366 Feature Films Are Eligible for the Oscars, the Most Since 1970

The Academy has released a list of 366 feature films in contention for the upcoming 93rd Oscars. The number of eligible films is up from the 344 submitted in 2019, although it’s not an AMPAS record. This is the highest total since the 1970 awards, which had 374 eligible entries.

All the expected awards contenders are among the “reminder list of productions eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards,” which include Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Pete Docter and Kemp Powers’ “Soul,” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Some of the more unconventional contenders are also among the list, including Robert Downey Jr.’s family pic “Dolittle,” the horror film “The Empty Man” from David Pryor and the documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” from Price James and David Darg.

Here are the years with a greater number of eligible films than this year, along with the film that won best picture, and the awarded producer or studio.

1927/28 (1st Oscars) – 562 – “Wings” (Famous Players-Lasky) 1951 (24th Oscars) – 483 – “An American In Paris” (Arthur Freed) 1949 (22nd Oscars) – 482 – “All the King’s Men” (Columbia) 1935 (8th Oscars) – 480 – “Mutiny on the Bounty” (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) 1938 (11th Oscars) – 476 – “You Can’t Take It With You” (Columbia) 1932/33 (6th Oscars) – 472 – “Cavalcade” (Fox) 1950 (23rd Oscars) – 470 – “All About Eve” (20th Century Fox) 1948 (21st Oscars) – 455 – “Hamlet” ((J. Arthur Rank-Two Cities Film) 1952 (25th Oscars) – 436 – “The Greatest Show on Earth” (Cecil B. DeMille) 1953 (26th Oscars) – 426 – “From Here to Eternity” (Buddy Adler) 1931/32 (5th Oscars) – 412 – “Grand Hotel” (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) 1957 (30th Oscars) – 411 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (Sam Spiegel) 1946 (19th Oscars) – 408 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” (Samuel Goldwyn Productions) 1958 (31st Oscars) – 396 – “Gigi” (Arthur Freed) 1945 (18th Oscars) – 385 – “The Lost Weekend” (Paramount) 1936 (9th Oscars) – 382 – “The Great Ziegfeld” (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) 1954 (27th Oscars) – 380 – “On the Waterfront” (Sam Spiegel) & 1955 (28th Oscars) – “Marty” (Harold Hecht) 1956 (29th Oscars) – 379 – “Around the World in 80 Days” (Michael Todd) 1970 (43rd Oscars) – 374 – “Patton” (Frank McCarthy) 2020 (93rd Oscars) – 366 – TBD

During the inaugural Oscars, which celebrated films from 1927 and 1928, there were 562 titles on the reminder list. AMPAS didn’t have the same clear and strict guidelines that are in place today. Prior to 1950, the Reminder Lists would not feature all eligible films. From 1940 to 1944, the Reminder Lists had fewer titles by studio choice. They would select which of their films would appear, limiting the list to about one-third of eligible titles. It wasn’t until 1987 (“The Last Emperor’s” winning year) that AMPAS changed its rules so that only titles included on the Reminder List would be eligible for nomination.

Voting opens for AMPAS members on March 5 and closes on March 10, with nominations being announced on March 15. The ceremony is scheduled for April 25 from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre.

