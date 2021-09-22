New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review Announce 2021 Awards Dates

Two early and critical precursors to the awards season have announced their voting dates and annual galas. First, the National Board of Review will reveal its 2021 honorees on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with their awards presentation and gala scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, hosted by NBC News’ Willie Geist. They will be followed by the New York Film Critics Circle, which announces its awards on Friday, Dec. 3, before the gala planned for Jan. 10, 2022, at Tao Downtown “pending world events.”

“After such an uncertain year and a half, we are looking forward to honoring some incredible films, artists and talent,” said Annie Schulhof, NBR President.

Due to the pandemic, the NBR moved its 2020 ceremony, aligning it with the Oscar eligibility extension period. Over the last 30 years, the winner of the best film has gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture, with exceptions of once every decade — 1998’s “Gods and Monsters,” 2000’s “Quills,” 2014’s “A Most Violent Year” and 2020’s most recent winner “Da 5 Bloods.” The group also averages two of their acting winners moving on to Oscar nominations. Still, last year’s winners — Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and eventual Oscar-winner Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”), all went on to Academy recognition.

“The world, and the world of movies, is trying hard to return to some state of normalcy, and we’ve had setbacks,” says NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek. “Still, the movies endure, and they continue to get us through uncertain times.”

The NYFCC elected not to extend the eligibility period last year. For a film to be eligible this year, they have to be released in the greater New York City area, either in theaters or on digital platforms, by Dec. 31. This could throw a potential wrench or two into the mix with films such as “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” opening in 2021 and gaining Oscar attention earlier this year. NYFCC chose A24’s “First Cow” as the top film last year, which ultimately became the first winner since the group’s founding in 1935 to be shut out at the Oscars.

