2022 Annie Awards: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Scores 10 Nominations, Netflix Leads Streamers

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects.

Taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, the Annie Awards recognize excellence in cinema and television.

Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven.

While Disney lagged behind Netflix for total nominations, the studio’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” led all content with 10 nominations, followed by its studio sibling “Encanto,” which picked up nine.

Both “Raya” and “Encanto” were nominated for best feature, along with “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” Pixar’s “Luca” and Illumination’s “Sing 2.” Indie power distributor GKIDS has three films up for independent feature: “Belle,” “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” and “Pompo the Cinephile.” Other independent feature nominees include Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee” and Patrick Imbert’s “The Summit of the Gods.”

“Arcane” is nominated in the general audience TV/media category along with “Love, Death + Robots,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Star Wars: Visions” and “Tuca & Bertie,” which was canceled by Netflix in 2019 but got a second life on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

Children’s TV/media nominees include “Amphibia,” “Carmen Sandiego,” “Dug Days,” “Maya and the Three” and “We the People.” Competing in the preschool TV/media category are “Ada Twist, Scientist,” “Muppet Babies,” “ODO,” “Stillwater” and “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a double nominee for feature music. He’s recognized with Germaine Franco for “Encanto” as well as for his work on Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s “Vivo” alongside Alex Lacamoire. Other music nominees are Dan Romer for “Luca,” Youki Kojima and Yuta Bandoh for “Poupelle of Chimney Town” and James Newton Howard and Jhene Aiko for “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Nominees for feature directing are Mamoru Hosoda for “Belle”; Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith for “Encanto”; Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Kenneth Ladekjaer for “Flee”; Enrico Casarosa for “Luca”; and Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe for “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

Held virtually in 2021, the Annies are scheduled for a live ceremony at UCLA next year. “In spite of everything, or maybe because of what we and the world around us have been through for nearly two years, we all want to return to some kind of normal,” said Annies executive producer Frank Gladstone. “We are planning to return for an in-person event with all the trimmings. It is our job to celebrate our community and our accomplishments.”

In addition to the 36 award categories, the Annies will honor achievements with juried awards. Disney animator Ruben Aquino, computer pioneer Lillian Schwartz and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki with receive the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement. The June Foray Award for charitable contributions to the animation industry will go to filmmakers Renzo and Sayoko Kinoshita, founders of the Hiroshima International Animation Festival, while the Python Foundation will be honored with the Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement for its open-source Python programming language. Artist and author Glen Vilppu will receive a special achievement award for his work teaching a generation of animation professionals, and a certificate of merit for service to the art and industry of animation will go to Evan Vernon.

The complete list of nominees follows:

Best Feature

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Indie Feature

Belle

Flee

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Pompo the Cinephile

The Summit of the Gods

Best Special Production

For Auld Lang Syne

La Vie de Château

Mum Is Pouring Rain

Namoo

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Best Short Subject

Bestia

Easter Eggs

MAALBEEK

Night Bus

Steakhouse

Best Sponsored

A Future Begins

Fleet Foxes – Featherweight

The Good Guest Guide to Japan

Tiptoe & The Flying Machine

Wandavision – “Don’t Touch that Dial” Title Sequence

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ada Twist, Scientist

Muppet Babies.

ODO

Stillwater

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

Best TV/Media – Children

Amphibia

Carmen Sandiego

Dug Days

Maya and the Three

We the People

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Love, Death + Robots

Star Wars: Visions

Tuca & Bertie

Best Student Film

A Film About A Pudding

HOPE

I Am A Pebble

Night of the Living Dread

Slouch

Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane

Castlevania

Maya and the Three

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Best FX – Feature

Belle

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Love, Death + Robots Episode: All Through the House

Namoo

We the People

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Wish Dragon

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Flora & Ulysses

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow

Y: The Last Man

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Disney Wonderful Worlds

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Madrid Noir

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Batman: The Long Halloween

Kid Cosmic

Maya and the Three Episode

Yuki 7

Best Character Design – Feature

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Direction – TV/ Media

Amphibia – Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears

Arcane – Pascal Charue, Arnaud Delord, Barthelemy Maunoury

Crossing Swords – John Harvatine, Brad Schaffer, Ethan Marak

Hilda and the Mountain King – Andy Coyle

Maya and the Three Episode – Jorge R. Gutierrez

Best Direction – Feature

Belle – Mamoru Hosoda

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Kenneth Ladekjaer

Luca – Enrico Casarosa

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Best Music – TV/ Media

Blush

Hilda and the Mountain King

Maya and the Three

Mila

Mira, Royal Detective

Best Music – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Poupelle of Chimney Town

Raya and the Last Dragon

Vivo

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Arlo the Alligator Boy Episode: Broadcast Special

Love, Death + Robots Episode: Ice

Maya and the Three

Yuki 7

Best Production Design – Feature

Belle

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Arcane

Invincible

Kid Cosmic

Love, Death + Robots

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Encanto

Raya and the Last Dragon

Spirit Untamed

The Addams Family 2

Vivo

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane – Ella Purnell

Arlo the Alligator Boy – Michael J. Woodard

Centaurworld – Parvesh Cheena

DC Super Hero Girls – Kemberly Brooks

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Charlie Saxton

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Encanto – John Leguizamo

Encanto – Stephanie Beatriz

Luca – Jack Dylan Grazer

Raya and the Last Dragon – Kelly Marie Tran

The Mitchells vs. The Machines – Abbi Jacobson

Best Writing – TV/ Media

Arcane

Maya and the Three

Muppet Babies

The Mighty Ones

Tuca & Bertie

Best Writing – Feature

Belle

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Editorial – TV/ Media

Amphibia

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Love, Death + Robots

Tom and Jerry in New York

What If…?

Best Editorial – Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines