‘Mare of Easttown’ Star Kate Winslet on Emmy Win: ‘You Made Us All Feel Validated’

Kate Winslet has won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series. Winslet took home the prize for her role as Detective Mare Sheehan in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”

During her acceptance speech, Winslet said, “I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you. I’m proud of all of you.”

“‘Mare of Easttown’ seems, I don’t know, it is this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching our show,” Winslet said. “Brad Ingelsby, you created an middle aged, imperfect, flawed mother and you made us all feel validated, quite honestly.”

This win marks Winslet’s first win in over ten years; she last won for 2011’s “Mildred Pierce.” Winslet is also nominated as an executive producer in the outstanding limited or anthology series category.

Speaking with Variety earlier this year, Winslet said she had stayed up all night to read the script. When you come across the “greatest female role [you’ve] ever read on a piece of paper, it’s worth staying up all night to meet her. I was working on something else at the time that was quite demanding,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘You know what? Fuck it. I’ll just read it right now.’ Just sort of dropped everything else and sat up through the night and read Episodes 1 and 2.”