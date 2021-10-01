Kirsten Dunst On Her ‘Power of the Dog’ Oscar Hopes: ‘Do It For My Mother’

Kirsten Dunst has had an extraordinary career that began in the mid-1990s. Navigating between film and television, she has future aspirations of directing with her beau and co-star Jesse Plemons in the future. However, before that dream becomes a reality, Dunst is receiving some of the best reviews of her career for her turn as Rose Gordon, a mother and widow tormented by the vicious cowboy Phil Burbanks (Benedict Cumberbatch); in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

On this edition of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” we speak with Dunst about her experience working with the Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, a retrospective on some of her previous roles, including “Spider-Man” and “The Beguiled,” and what is up next for her at this point in her life. After an incredible career that began with her turn as Claudia, the adopted-in-blood Vampire child of Brad Pitt, in Neil Jordan’s “Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles” (1994) upwards to the damsel in distress Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man” franchise opposite Tobey Maguire, she’s consistently worked for over 25 years. She’s also delivered in notable films such as “The Virgin Suicides” and “Melancholia.” and “The Beguiled.”

Listen below!

Also, in this episode, we speak with “Red Rocket” star Simon Rex about his character in the new Sean Baker film that debuted at Cannes and Telluride and what this comeback means for him at this point in his life. The film’s success begins and ends with the actor, who dives headfirst into a career-defining performance. His story may feel well known in media, as he got his start appearing in solo scenes in porno movies before becoming a model and MTV DJ, but there’s more to him than simply that.

Before the talent interviews, the Awards Circuit roundtable is back to discuss all the festival buzz, including the New York Film Festival opener, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Also, talking the other festival contenders, including – Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” with Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart, Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” with Joaquin Phoenix and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Finally, where does the Oscar race stand?

