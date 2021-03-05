‘Promising Young Woman’ Sweeps Hollywood Critics Association Awards

“Promising Young Woman” swept the evening at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. In addition to taking home the top prize, HCA awarded Carey Mulligan for her performance as revenge-driven Cassie and director Emerald Fennell for her screenplay.

Other winners included Delroy Lindo for Best Actor in “Da 5 Bloods” and Yuh-Jung Youn who won Best Supporting Actress for “Minari.”

“While 2020 was a year of many difficulties for many around the world, we are forever grateful to the filmmakers, storytellers, and studios who went above and beyond to find new ways to release their films to audiences,” HCA founder Scott Menzel said.

Taking cues from the Golden Globe Awards, “Nomadland” earned awards for best cinematography and best female director. Other highlights included Delroy Lindo winning best actor for “Da 5 Bloods,” and “Class Action Park” and “All In: The Fight for Democracy” tying for best documentary.

“Even though cinemas were closed for most of the year, 2020 was a groundbreaking year for film in many ways,” co-chair Ashley Menzel said about the range of nominees. “We are looking forward to seeing more inclusivity on-screen, hopefully not just in awards films, but in movies in general.”

The fourth annual ceremony streamed on the HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel this evening. Since its inception in 2016, the organization’s mission is to uplift underrepresented voices in the industry.

“The films that the members of the Hollywood Critics Association nominated were amongst some of the most diverse and inclusive stories that we’ve seen on-screen in quite some time,” Menzel noted. “Our mission has always been to highlight all voices and I believe it is reflective in our winners tonight.”

See the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Best Male Director: Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Best Female Director: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Best First Feature: Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Cast Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Animated or VFX Performance: Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog”)

Best Action: “Birds of Prey”

Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers”

Best Blockbuster: “Birds of Prey”

Best Comedy or Musical: “Palm Springs”

Best Documentary: (tie) “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Class Action Park”

Best Horror: “The Invisible Man”

Best Indie: “Minari”

Best International Film: “La Llorona”

Best Short Film: “The Heart Still Hums”

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Best Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Best Original Song: Husavik (My Hometown) (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

Best Visual Effects: Jonathan Dearing (“The Invisible Man”)

Best Stunts: “Birds of Prey”

Best Hair & Make-Up: Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon and Jamika Wilson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt (“Mank”)

Best Film Editing: Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Best Costume Design: “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Honorary Awards:

Breakthrough Performance Actor: Paul Raci

Breakthrough Performance Actress: Cristin Milioti

Acting Achievement: Aubrey Plaza

Filmmaking Achievement: Steve McQueen

Artisan Achievement: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Star on the Rise: Jo Ellen Pellman

Filmmaker on the Rise: Emerald Fennell

Artisan on the Rise: Emile Mosseri

Standout Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 or Under Award: Sidney Flanigan

Game-Changer Award: Nicole Beharie

Inspire Award – Lin Manuel Miranda

Timeless Award: Dante Spinotti

Spotlight Award: Kiera Allen

Impact Award: “Judas and The Black Messiah”

Valiant Award: Zack Snyder

Trailblazer Award: Dwayne Johnson