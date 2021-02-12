Golden Globes Presenters Asked to Appear in Person for Live Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

Live from New York or Beverly Hills, it’s the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC announced earlier this month that the Globes would be broadcast live from both costs, with Tina Fey from New York’s Rainbow Room (at the top of Rockefeller Center) and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton, plans were not revealed for how presenters and nominees would appear.

Variety has learned that Globe producers are asking presenters to appear in person at the Rainbow Room or Beverly Hilton. Producers have assured invited presenters that strict COVID protocols will be followed. Nominees will appear remotely. The Emmys, one of the first major award shows held following the onset of the pandemic, featured most of its presenters in person at Staples Center.

The Golden Globes will air live on Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. It was originally scheduled for its traditional early January date, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the major category nominees on Feb. 3 live on NBC’s “Today” show. Netflix received 42 nominations across film and television. “Mank” goes into the ceremony with a leading six noms on the film side while “The Crown tops TV with six nominations as well.

Last year’s 77th Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, averaged 19.2 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched network telecasts of 2020.

In other awards news, Variety can also report that producers of the Independent Spirit Awards have asked all nominees to pre-record acceptance speeches. It’s not known who has agreed to the request, but insiders don’t expect big-name talent to pre-record because they want their reactions to be genuine. Also, there is concern that pre-recorded speeches that weren’t needed could be leaked.

The Spirit Awards will take place on April 22 and air on IFC at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Laverne Cox, Olivia Wilde and Barry Jenkins announced the nominees for the 36th Independent Spirit Awards on Jan. 26 on Film Independent’s website and YouTube channel. Television categories were added to the lineup this year.