Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh and More Added as Golden Globes Presenters

Ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes, the final round of presenters has been announced.

Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Sandra Oh, Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux will all appear tonight to present awards to winners.

They join previously announced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Of the presenters, three are also up for awards tonight. Paulson is nominated for best actress in a television series (drama) for her performance in “Ratched,” Seyfried earned a best actress in a supporting role nod for “Mank” and Hudson is up for best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her role in “Music.”

Several of the presenters have also spoken out recently in regards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity by reposting an image from Time’s Up pointing out that there is not a single Black member in their ranks.

DuVernay wrote on Twitter, “Old news. New energy,” with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

Brown penned a long post on Instagram, addressing the fact that he is a presenter at the ceremony.

“I’m presenting at the telecast this weekend to honor all the story tellers, especially those of color, who have achieved this extraordinary moment in their careers…AND I have my criticisms of the #HFPA,” Brown wrote. “87 people wield a tremendous amount of power. For any governing body of a current Hollywood award show to have such a lack of voting representation illustrates a level of irresponsibility that should not be ignored.”

Brown continued: “With the power you have HFPA, you simultaneously hold a responsibility to ensure your constituency is fully reflective of the world in which we live. When you know better, you must do better. And having a multitude of Black presenters does not absolve you of your lack of diversity. This is your moment to do the right thing. It is my hope that you will.”

In a statement released on Thursday, the HFPA said: “We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the HFPA said in a statement on Thursday. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

The Golden Globes airs live tonight at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.