Directors Guild of America Sets Key Dates for 2022 Awards

The Directors Guild of America has announced the key dates and timeline for the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards, with the 74th Annual DGA Awards set for March 12.

The date falls two weeks ahead of the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees will be announced on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and Television, Commercial, and Documentary nominees will be announced on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

DGA members will be able to vote online between December 15, 2021 – January 26, 2022 for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations; between December 15, 2021 – January 21, 2022 for Television Nominations in five categories; and between January 27, 2022 – March 11, 2022 for the Theatrical Feature Film Award. All voting will continue to take place online.

The complete schedule of key dates is included below.

Eligibility Period for 2022 Directors Guild Award

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARDS

Entry Forms for DGA and Non-DGA Films available online Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Deadline for Theatrical Feature Film entries with a planned, scheduled, or actual theatrical

release during the period of March 1, 2021 through June 14, 2021, the deadline is: Friday, October 22, 2021

All eligible films theatrically released during the period of June 15, 2021 – December 31, 2021 will be automatically entered by the DGA

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees Thursday, January 27, 2022

Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens Thursday, January 27, 2022

Membership Screenings of Nominated Theatrical Feature Films Mon-Fri, Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, 2022

Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award Friday, March 11, 2022

TELEVISION AWARDS

Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Deadline for submitting TV & Commercials entries Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Online voting for Television Nominations opens Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations Friday, January 21, 2022

Announce all Television and Commercials Nominees Wednesday, January 26, 2022

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

First-Time Feature Film Entry Forms and HD Link Submissions:

Deadline for First-Time Feature Film entries with a planned, scheduled, or actual theatrical release during the period of March 1, 2021 through June 14, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021

Deadline for First-Time Feature Film entries with a theatrical release during the period of June 15, 2021 through December 31, 2021 Monday, November 8, 2021

Announce Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees Thursday, January 27, 2022

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Entry Form for Documentary available online Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Documentary Entry Forms and HD Link Submissions:

Deadline for Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of

March 1, 2021 through June 14, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021

Deadline for Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of June 15, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021

Announce Documentary Nominees Wednesday, January 26, 2022