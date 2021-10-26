Critics Choice Awards Will Simulcast Jan. 9 Ceremony on CW and TBS

In addition to airing on The CW, the Critics Choice Awards’ upcoming Jan. 9 ceremony will also be simulcast on TBS. This marks one of the first award ceremonies to show a partnership across broadcast and cable, in a move to expand the event’s audience.

Celebrating its 27th ceremony, the Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. and will continue to recognize the best in film and television. Six of the last 10 winners for best picture went on to win at the Academy Awards, including the most recent winner, “Nomadland” from Chloé Zhao.

On the television side, the Critics Choice winners for drama, comedy and limited series all went on to win Emmy Awards this year –“The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The Critics Choice Awards will be the new year’s first significant film awards season event. With NBC canceling the Golden Globes ceremony, there seems to be an opportunity for the group to shine this season. However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently announced a ceremony on the same date, with or without a telecast. According to network sources, this announcement caught many NBC executives by surprise. Studios, publicists and talent have shared that despite the HFPA holding their annual event at the Beverly Hilton, many contending films and talent will not submit for consideration or attend.

The nominations for the Critics Choice television categories will be announced on Dec. 1, followed by film nominations on Dec. 6. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The event is scheduled to air live on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

