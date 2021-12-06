AMPAS Announces Animated, Documentary and International Features Eligible for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the eligibility lists for animated, documentary and international feature, set to have another very competitive year.

There are 26 animated features eligible for this year’s awards, although some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release in order to fulfill the requirement with all category rules. Out of these features, five will be nominated by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch of the Academy. Other Academy members outside the respective area can opt in to participate with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote. The films that are submitted for animation are also eligible in other categories including best picture.

Among the hopefuls is the box office smash, “Encanto” from Walt Disney Pictures, along with critically acclaimed features like Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Pixar’s “Luca” and GKids’ “Belle.”

Here are the full list of eligible films:

“The Addams Family 2”

“The Ape Star”

“Back to the Outback”

“Belle”

“Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Cryptozoo”

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko”

“Josee, the Tiger and the Fish”

“The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Paw Patrol The Movie”

“Pompo the Cinephile”

“Poupelle of Chimney Town”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”

“Sing 2”

“The Spine of Night”

“Spirit Untamed”

“The Summit of the Gods”

“Vivo”

“Wish Dragon”

Documentary feature has 138 films submitted for consideration, a full 100 fewer than last year’s record shattering number. Members of the Documentary Branch will vote to determine which 15 films advance after the shortlist voting that runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15. The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The full list of eligible documentaries can be found on the Academy’s website.

Matching last year’s record-breaking number of countries that submitted for the international feature category, 93 will be vying for consideration for this year’s ceremony. As reported previously by Variety, Somalia is the only first-time entrant in the race this year.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track. Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be also be announced on Dec. 21.

The full list of international features can be found here.

