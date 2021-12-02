Andrew Garfield to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival Honor for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Garfield will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Desert Palm achievement award, actor for his performance in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” from director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“From his numerous film roles and theatrical performances, Andrew Garfield is an outstanding actor, who puts his heart and soul into bringing the character he’s portraying to life,” says festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In the emotionally stirring and fascinating musical ‘Tick, Tick … Boom,’ Andrew gives a stunning and heartfelt performance as theater composer Jonathan Larson.”

No stranger to the Palm Springs International Film Society, the Oscar-nominated actor of Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” received the festival’s spotlight award in 2016. He was also part of the ensemble performance award for David Fincher’s “The Social Network” (2010). Past recipients of the actor award have included Jeff Bridges (“Crazy Heart”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”), Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”), Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), Sean Penn (“Milk”) and Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”), who all went on to win the Academy Award for best actor. Other recipients include Oscar nominees Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”).

The festival has already announced other honorees, including the cast of “Belfast,” Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

The ceremony will take place in person on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival will run until Jan. 17.

The musical adaptation is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Miranda. It also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.