AFI Awards: Top Films and TV Shows Include ‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Ted Lasso’

The American Film Institute has announced the recipients of the AFI Awards for 2020, the top ten films and TV shows “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

The best films from this pandemic year were recognized with no big surprises among the 10 selections. The big miss from the lineup is Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” from Focus Features. Also, seemingly missing from the lineup is Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks” and Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow.”

The full lineup is below:

AFI Movies of the Year

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

AFI Television Programs of the Year

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

AFI Special Award

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

The AFI Awards tributes will take place on Feb. 26 on AFI’s YouTube channel.