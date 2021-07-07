Academy Museum Announces Advance Ticket Sales, App and Free Admission for Children

The long-awaited Academy Museum opening on Sept. 30 is getting closer, and it has announced timed advance admission tickets will be available beginning on Aug. 5 at 9 am PDT. The museum will also be offering free admission to visitors 17 and under after reaching a milestone from supporters and the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, whose support is in honor of Academy Museum Honorary Trustee and former AMPAS president Sid Ganis.

“I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs,” said Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

General admission tickets will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+) and $15 for students. In addition to free admission for visitors ages 17 and younger, California residents with an EBT card will also be free. Exhibitions included in the general admission include the multi-floor “Stories of Cinema,” the inaugural temporary retrospective of animator Hayao Miyazaki and “Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzar Collection.”

“The Oscars Experience,” an immersive simulation that enables visitors to feel if they are walking at the Dolby Theatre and accepting an Oscar, will be sold separately at $15, with a required general admission ticket purchase.

The museum’s public spaces are all accessible without a general admission ticket and free to the public, including the Walt Disney Piazza and the Academy Museum Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery and Fanny’s restaurant and cafe.

Tickets will only be available through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum’s website and a new app for IOS and Android, which launches Aug. 3.

The museum will be open seven days a week, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm (The Oscars Experience tickets will be available from 9 am to 7 pm) and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm.

The museum will require visitors to follow all current COVID-19 public health guidelines by California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that will be in place at the time of their visit.

Later this summer, the museum will announce its inaugural public programs, film screening series and more information regarding future events.