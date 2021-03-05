‘Promising Young Woman’ Wins Best Film and Best Actress at Australian Academy International Awards

Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” has won Best Picture at the 10th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. Carey Mulligan also scooped the Best Lead Actress in Film award for the film.

Other winners include “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, who became the first woman to receive the AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, took home Best Screenplay in Film and Best Supporting Actor in Film for Sacha Baron Cohen’s transformative work, marking his first AACTA International Award win.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “Today’s results are a testament to the depth and excellence being produced globally in film and TV. It is particularly special to see Australian powerhouse Margot Robbie behind the scenes on such an important piece of work with ‘Promising Young Woman’ taking out Best Film. To have started her career in Australia on a soap like ‘Neighbours’ to now cementing her position as one of Hollywood’s most significant and influential storytellers is incredible. It is also wonderful to see an actor like Aaron Pedersen rise up and receive Best Actor in a Series in a category overflowing with extraordinary talent.”

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said: “Sydney is proud to be a major player in the global film and television industry, producing local talent both on-screen and behind the scenes, while also promoting excellence on the international stage. The AACTA International Awards have played a significant role in this space, while highlighting Sydney’s profile as a leading creative hub. I congratulate the team at the AACTA for their ingenuity in ensuring this important industry event could be staged in a new and innovative format.”

AACTA INTERNATIONAL AWARD WINNERS

AACTA International Award for Best Film

“Promising Young Woman”

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

“The Queen’s Gambit”

AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek”

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Chadwick Boseman –”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Aaron Pedersen – “Mystery Road”

AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”