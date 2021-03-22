Barack Obama, ‘The Last Dance,’ ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Earn NAACP Image Awards

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards kicked off Monday with its non-televised ceremony, which was presented virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

President Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “A Promised Land” was among the winners during Monday night’s webcast, earning the outstanding literary work nonfiction prize.

ESPN & Netflix’s “The Last Dance,” which centered Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, picked up the outstanding documentary, television series or special category prize. “John Lewis: Good Trouble” earned the award for outstanding documentary film.

Monday’s award ceremony also included acknowledgement special honorees Madison Potts (who earned the youth activist of the year) award and Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony (recognized as activist of the year).

The non-televised honors will be presented on the Image Awards’ website daily through Friday, hosted by Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight.” Audiences can watch by visiting naacpimageawards.net and by clicking “Join The Virtual Experience Now.”

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. The ceremony will be simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO.

The winners revealed during Monday’s ceremony include:

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“The Last Dance”

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony