‘Nomadland’ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Named Top Films at Dorian Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloé Zhao’s Oscar frontrunner “Nomadland” won best film and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was named best LGBTQ Film at the Dorian Awards (GALECA: The Society Of LGBTQ Entertainment) during a virtual ceremony.

“Nomadland” was also named most visually striking film, and Zhao took home the award for best director.

The three-hour Dorians Film Toast was broadcast on LGBTQ+ streaming platform Revry. Karel served as the ceremony’s host.

The late Chadwick Boseman continued with his posthumous honors, winning best actor for his role as Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Co-star Colman Domingo accepted on his behalf, saying: “[He was] such an incredible human, scholar, humanitarian and a really wonderful actor. Creating complex roles about the African American experience, and about people who are marginalized in society and trying to stand up and have a strong voice, fighting for representation—that is Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.”

Carey Mulligan won best actress. During her Zoom speech, Mulligan said, “I’m just so happy that [“Promising Young Woman”] has resonated, and I’m so grateful to [Emerald Fennell] for inviting me along for the ride,” said Mulligan. Fennell, meanwhile, graciously spoke of her admiration for GALECA’s members. She noted the award which pays homage to Oscar Wilde’s novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Mulligan said, “This might be the coolest prize I’ve ever seen.”

Zhao said her Dorian for directing “Nomadland” is “deeply meaningful” because “Oscar Wilde is one of my greatest heroes,” and because the film speaks to so many segments of society facing tough times. “Nomadland is about a woman who goes on a journey of grief and healing and ultimately of self-discovery and self-acceptance,” Zhao said.

Iconic performer Dolly Parton was the recipient of the Wilde Artist Award, meant for “a truly groundbreaking force in entertainment.” Parton was recognized for her contribution to film, music and entertainment, but it was her humanitarian work that stood out to GALECA members.

Parton made headlines when she was integral to helping Americans get vaccinated. In a statement, she said, “Thank you to all the members of the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for this lovely Wilde Artist award. I’m not sure I’m as edgy as past winners (in the Wilde Artist category) like Todd Haynes, Kate McKinnon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jordan Peele — but I am honored and humbled. I appreciate all of you entertainment journalists who are so passionate and are working so hard. Keep up the good work!”

Trans filmmaker and actress Isabel Sandoval (“Lingua Franca”) was presented with the society’s inaugural, board-picked Trailblazer Award “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity” by GALECA board member and Variety‘s senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

Also appearing in segments were “Ma Rainey’s” director and Broadway legend George C. Wolfe, “Welcome to Chechnya” director David France, “Nomadland” producer Peter Spears and author Jessica Bruder, Turner Classic Movies host Jacqueline Stewart (trumpeting fall’s opening of A.M.P.A.S.®’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who offered a special message to GALECA members as well as LGBTQs and allies in the entertainment community.

The Dorians Film Toast 2021 is currently available on-demand on Revry including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox, Distro TV, Plex, Galaxy TV, Local Now, VIZIO, Zapping TV, STIRR, TiVo and LGBTQ+ virtual reality channel on RAD available on PlayStation devices.

The show was also co-written and executive produced by Karel, and co-produced by Brandon Riley Miller (“Life in Segments,” “High”) and John Griffiths for GALECA.

Find the complete list of Dorian Film Award winners below.

Best Film



“Nomadland”

Best LGBTQ Film

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Non-English Language Film



“Minari”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay (original or adapted)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Unsung Film – Presented by Stoli®

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Best Documentary

“Disclosure” and “Welcome To Chechnya”

Best LGBTQ Documentary

“Disclosure” and “Welcome To Chechnya”

Best Film Performance — Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Film Performance — Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Film Performance — Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Film Performance — Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Most Visually Striking Film

“Nomadland”

Campiest Flick

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”

“We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Radha Blank

Wilde Artist Award



Dolly Parton

GALECA Trailblazer Award

Isabel Sandoval

Timeless Star

Leslie Jordan