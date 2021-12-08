‘Nitram’ Steals the Show at Australia’s AACTA Awards, Taking all Major Prizes

Controversial drama “Nitram” dominated the prizes at the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) film awards on Wednesday. Leaving little room for celebration of any other achievement in the past year, “Nitram” swept to eight awards.

These included the most major prizes — best film, best directing and best original screenplay — as well as all four acting prizes.

The film painstakingly depicts the build-up to a real-life mass shooting that took place in Tasmania. Many people had questioned whether the events were too painful to be retold and whether making a film would make a hero of the perpetrator. “Nitram” deflected those criticisms by spelling the shooter’s name backwards and by avoiding any on-screen violence.

“Nitram” premiered in competition in Cannes in July and won the lucrative top prize at August’s CinefestOZ festival. It is now streaming on Stan, the OTT that was a backer of the project.

“The Dry” and “Mortal Kombat” were the only other films to win in more than one category.

Guests in attendance at the ceremony included Rebel Wilson, Russell Crowe and Taika Waititi.

2021 AACTA Winners List (Film)

Best Film

“Nitram” dir. Justin Kurzel

Best Indie Film

“Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)” dir. Monica Zanetti.

Best Direction

Justin Kurzel for “Nitram”

Best Lead Actor in a Film

Caleb Landry-Jones in “Nitram”

Best Lead Actress in a Film

Judy Davis in “Nitram”

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Anthony LaPaglia in “Nitram”

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Essie Davis in “Nitram”

Best Original Screenplay in a Film

Shaun Grant for “Nitram”

Best Adapted Screenplay in a Film

Robert Connolly, Harry Cripps for “The Dry”

Best Cinematography in a Film

Stefan Duscio for “The Dry”

Best Costume Design in a Film

Erin Roche for “Higher Ground”

Best Editing in Film

Nick Fenton for “Nitram”

Best Production Design in Film

Naaman Marshall for “Mortal Kombat”

Best Original Score in a Film

Christopher Gordon for “June Again”

Best Sound in Film

Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge, Phil Heywood for “Mortal Kombat”