‘Nitram’ Steals the Show at Australia’s AACTA Awards, Taking all Major Prizes

Controversial drama “Nitram” dominated the prizes at the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) film awards on Wednesday. Leaving little room for celebration of any other achievement in the past year, “Nitram” swept to eight awards.
These included the most major prizes — best film, best directing and best original screenplay — as well as all four acting prizes.
The film painstakingly depicts the build-up to a real-life mass shooting that took place in Tasmania. Many people had questioned whether the events were too painful to be retold and whether making a film would make a hero of the perpetrator. “Nitram” deflected those criticisms by spelling the shooter’s name backwards and by avoiding any on-screen violence.
“Nitram” premiered in competition in Cannes in July and won the lucrative top prize at August’s CinefestOZ festival. It is now streaming on Stan, the OTT that was a backer of the project.
“The Dry” and “Mortal Kombat” were the only other films to win in more than one category.
Guests in attendance at the ceremony included Rebel Wilson, Russell Crowe and Taika Waititi.
2021 AACTA Winners List (Film)
Best Film
“Nitram” dir. Justin Kurzel
Best Indie Film
“Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)” dir. Monica Zanetti.
Best Direction
Justin Kurzel for “Nitram”
Best Lead Actor in a Film
Caleb Landry-Jones in “Nitram”
Best Lead Actress in a Film
Judy Davis in “Nitram”
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Anthony LaPaglia in “Nitram”
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Essie Davis in “Nitram”
Best Original Screenplay in a Film
Shaun Grant for “Nitram”
Best Adapted Screenplay in a Film
Robert Connolly, Harry Cripps for “The Dry”
Best Cinematography in a Film
Stefan Duscio for “The Dry”
Best Costume Design in a Film
Erin Roche for “Higher Ground”
Best Editing in Film
Nick Fenton for “Nitram”
Best Production Design in Film
Naaman Marshall for “Mortal Kombat”
Best Original Score in a Film
Christopher Gordon for “June Again”
Best Sound in Film
Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge, Phil Heywood for “Mortal Kombat”